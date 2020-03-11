Catholic World News

Vatican announces additional coronvirus-control measures

March 11, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: In addition to closing St. Peter’s Basilica, the Vatican has announced the closing of its employee dining hall, a mobile post office unit, and sales points of the Vatican Publishing House and the photographic service of the L’Osservatore Romano.

