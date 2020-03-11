Catholic World News

Accompany healthcare workers and take Holy Communion to the sick, Pope Francis urges priests

March 11, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis made his remarks during a Mass livestreamed from the chapel of Domus Sanctae Marthae on March 10 (video). During his homily, he preached on Isaiah 1: 10, 16-20, the first reading of the day.

