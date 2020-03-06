Catholic World News

Pope calls on China’s Catholics to achieve unity

March 06, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope’s March 2020 prayer intention is “that the Church in China may persevere in its faithfulness to the Gospel and grow in unity.” In a new video, Pope Francis comments, “Today, the Church in China looks to the future with hope. The Church wants Chinese Christians to be truly Christians, and to be good citizens. They should promote the Gospel, but without engaging in proselytism, and they need to achieve the unity of the divided Catholic community. Let us pray together that the Church in China may persevere in its faithfulness to the Gospel and grow in unity. .”

