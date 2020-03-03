Catholic World News

Vatican opens archives on Pope Pius XII

March 03, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: In March 2019, Pope Francis ordered the opening of the Vatican’s archives from the pontificate of Venerable Pius XII (1939-58). Bishop Sergio Pagano, prefect of the Vatican Apostolic Archives, said recently that 85 scholars have requested access to these archives, and that authorization has been granted to all 85.

