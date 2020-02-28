Catholic World News

Bishop proposes rotating presidency of German Bishops’ Conference

February 28, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “It would spare a debate about personnel, about any kind of election campaigning and thereby the politicking that goes with it,” said Bishop Rudolf Voderholzer of Regensburg.

