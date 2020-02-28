Catholic World News

Retired Kazakh archbishop says he won’t keep quiet about Pope as ‘heretic’

February 28, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Jan Lenga has vowed to defy an order not to preach or celebrate Mass in public. “Christ gave me authority through the Church to proclaim the truth, and I’ll do so as long as I live,” he said.

