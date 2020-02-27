Catholic World News

Minnesota archbishop asks clerics not to vote

February 27, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Bernard Hebda of St. Paul-Minneapolis is asking priests and deacons to “abstain from voting” in Minnesota’s presidential primary next week. The archbishop was responding to a new state law that requires voters to choose the ballot of one political party and record that choice. Being aligned with a political party, the archbishop said, “could be seen as ‘partisan’ political activity,” which clerics should avoid.

