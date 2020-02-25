Catholic World News

Nigeria’s bishops ask faithful to wear black on Ash Wednesday

February 25, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Wearing black on Ash Wednesday is “a sign of mourning and solidarity with the victims of kidnapping and other violent crimes,” according to the report. On Ash Wednesday, Nigerian Catholics are also invited to take part in a procession against “the repeated barbaric executions of Christians by the Boko Haram insurgents and the incessant cases of kidnapping for ransom linked to the same group.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

