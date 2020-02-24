Catholic World News

Papal criticism appears aimed at Trump Mideast peace plan

February 24, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: At a Sunday appearance in Bari on February 24, Pope Francis said that “inequitable solutions” to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict would only increase the tensions in the region and the probability of further violence. His remarks may have been his first public response to the peace proposal offered by President Donald Trump, which has been roundly criticized by Palestinian leaders.

