Catholic World News

‘We continue to carry that cross’: Coptic prelate reflects on 2015 ISIS beheading of Christians in Libya

February 20, 2020

» Continue to this story on Christianity Today

CWN Editor's Note: Five years after ISIS jihadists beheaded 21 Christians in Libya, Coptic Orthodox Archbishop Angaelos of London said, “The interesting thing is, we live it with a sense of resilience, but we have never fallen into a state of victimhood or triumphalism. We realize that it is the cross of Christ.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!