Cuba’s bishops are ‘extraordinarily realistic,’ New York cardinal says

February 19, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “My major observation would be my admiration of my brother bishops who seem to be extraordinarily realistic, without losing hope, knowing it’s very difficult times but they have a phenomenal sense of serenity and confidence,” Cardinal Timothy Dolan said following his trip to the Communist nation. “They take opportunities. They have to dialogue with the government. They just seem radiantly confident and serene, while never naïve.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

