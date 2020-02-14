Catholic World News

Brazilian president raps papal attitude toward Amazon

February 14, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro criticized Pope Francis for suggesting in Querida Amazonia that “the Amazon is his, the world’s, everyone’s.” Bolsonaro, who has upheld the property rights of Brazilian landowners, suggested that the Pontiff was interfering in the country’s domestic politics. (The Brazilian leader made his remarks on the same day that the Pope held a friendly meeting with his predecessor and bitter rival, Luiz “Lula” da Silva.)

