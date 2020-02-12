Catholic World News

Murdered American nun helped Amazonians rethink use of forest

February 12, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Sister Dorothy Stang was murdered in Brazil on February 12, 2005, exactly 15 years before the release of Pope Francis’s apostolic exhortation on the Amazon region.

