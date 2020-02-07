Catholic World News

Video released for Pope’s February prayer intention

February 07, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope’s February 2020 prayer intention is “that the cries of our migrant brothers and sisters, victims of criminal human smuggling and human trafficking, may be heard and considered.” In the video, Pope Francis comments, “Migrants are often victims of criminal human smuggling and human trafficking. Among other causes, this happens because of corruption on the part of people willing to do anything for financial gain. The money from their dirty, underhanded business is blood money. I’m not exaggerating: it’s blood money.”

