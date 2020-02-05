Catholic World News

‘A new page in the dialogue between religions’: Pope marks anniversary of Document on Human Fraternity

February 05, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis and the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar signed the Document on Human Fraternity in Abu Dhabi. The document, “signed one year ago, has written a new page in the dialogue between religions and people of good will,” the Pope said. “As brothers and sisters, we want to say ‘no’ to violence, and together promote peace, life, and religious freedom.” The Pontiff also issued a video message to a conference in Abu Dhabi on human fraternity.

