Catholic World News

Bishops from US Northwest discuss audience with Pope

February 04, 2020

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Alexander Sample of Portland, who spoke about the secularism and relativism of the region, said that Pope Francis spoke “from the heart … from a place of deep prayer. It will be truly something I will remember forever.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!