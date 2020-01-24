Catholic World News

Church in Poland marks ‘Islam Day’

January 24, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Islam is one of the main fears Polish Catholics have”, said Karol Wilczyński, member of the Council for Dialogue of the Archdiocese of Krakow, who hopes that the day will help “overcome prejudice and show the true face of Muslims.”

