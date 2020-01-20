Catholic World News

New scandal in Mexico rocks Legion

January 20, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Legion of Christ, whose leaders assemble in Rome this week for a general chapter, face a new crisis involving sexual abuse of students at a prestigious school in Cancun, Mexico. The new charges underline concerns that a papal investigation in 2010 failed to root out the corruption begun by the founder of the Legion, the disgraced Father Marcial Maciel.

