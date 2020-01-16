Catholic World News

Mongolia, Vatican ‘foreign minister’ sign agreement on cultural collaboration

January 16, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Mongolian scholars will be able to study the sources that cover Mongolian history preserved in the Vatican Archives and Library,” and “the Vatican will teach Latin to Mongolian scholars so that they can study relevant documents,” according to the report. The East Asian nation of 3.1 million (map) is 58% Buddhist, 18% ethnic religionist, and 5% Muslim. The country’s first Catholic church was dedicated in 1996.

