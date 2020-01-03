Catholic World News

Study: Anti-Christian vandalism on rise in Western Europe

January 03, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Roughly 3,000 Christian churches and symbols were attacked or vandalized during 2019 alone,” according to the report.

