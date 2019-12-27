Catholic World News

Aleppo bishop challenges faithful to remove selfishness, individualism from their midst

December 27, 2019

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: “The birth of God made man was not a fairy tale, and it was not fake news,” said Bishop Georges Abou Khazen, OFM, vicar apostolic for Latin-rite Catholics in Syria’s second-largest city. “It was a real event, which surprised and changed the hearts of the shepherds who came to see Baby Jesus, and urged them to tell others what they had seen.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!