Italian political leader sees ‘scandal’ in current pontificate

December 23, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Marcelo Pera, the former president of the Italian senate has denounced the leadership of Pope Francis as “a scandal in the biblical sense of the word: it leads souls astray and makes the faithful stumble.” Pera—an avowed atheist, who nevertheless collaborated with Pope Benedict XVI in a book on the importance of Christianity in European culture—complained that “the Church and been reduced to a kind of NGO.”

