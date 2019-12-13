Catholic World News

Did Australian police use Pell investigation to distract from internal scandal?

December 13, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: An investigation into abuse charges against Cardinal George Pell was seen by senior police officials as a way to shift attention from a major scandal brewing in the police department itself. In an email memo on the internal scandal, the deputy police commissioner in Victoria wrote that the Pell charges “will knock this way off the front page.”

