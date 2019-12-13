Catholic World News

Prelate foresees ‘hard times’ for Church in Lebanon

December 13, 2019

» Continue to this story on Aid to the Church in Need

CWN Editor's Note: “We are living like in an earthquake,” said Melkite Greek Catholic Archbishop George Bacouni of Beirut, the capital of the Middle Eastern nation of 6.1 million (map). “We’re facing enormous economic problems, including a failing banking system … There’s a risk of losing the young generation: they don’t want to stay in Lebanon.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!