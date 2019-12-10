Catholic World News

Parishes, not schools, should be at center of children’s sacramental preparation, Dublin priests advise

December 10, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “We have a system at the moment that isn’t really working,” said one Dublin priest. “We’re preparing children for sacraments, for a day, for an event, and parents aren’t really part of that process, we’ve left them aside, whereas schools have been doing a wonderful job, but they’re preparing the children almost in isolation.”

