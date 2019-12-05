Catholic World News

Vatican Secetary of State opens academic year at John Paul II Institute

December 05, 2019

» Continue to this story on Zenit

CWN Editor's Note: “The constitution of the new Theological Institute for the Sciences of Marriage and the Family, decided by the Holy Father Francis, re-launches the timeliness of that inspiration and invites to elaborate and update its identity to correspond to the new exigencies of the theological culture and of the ecclesial mission,” Cardinal Pietro Parolin said. In 2017, Pope Francis gave the Institute a new name and focus.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!