‘Come,’ ‘walk together,’ ‘watch’: Pope celebrates Advent Mass for Rome’s Congolese community

December 02, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Mass for the First Sunday of Advent took place in St. Peter’s Basilica (video).

