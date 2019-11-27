Catholic World News

Repeat abortions on the rise in the UK

November 27, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: In 2018, 143 mothers in the United Kingdom had their eighth abortion, 172 had their seventh abortion, 403 had their sixth abortion, and 1,298 had their fifth abortion. 3,332 of the 84,258 repeat abortions were performed on teenagers.

