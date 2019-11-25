Catholic World News

Pope Francis pays tribute to Nagasaki’s martyr saints

November 25, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “May we never forget their heroic sacrifice!” Pope Francis said at the Twenty-Six Martyrs Museum and Monument (video). “May it not remain as a glorious relic of the past, to be kept and honored in a museum, but rather as a living memory, an inspiration for the works of the apostolate and a spur to renewed evangelization in this land. May the Church in the Japan of our own day, amid all its difficulties and signs of hope, feel called to hear anew each day the message proclaimed by Saint Paul Miki from the cross, and share with all men and women the joy and the beauty of the Gospel which is the way of truth and life.”

