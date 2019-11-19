Catholic World News

Promote interreligious fraternity without loss of identity, Pope tells Argentine group

November 19, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope said he was pleased that the Document on Human Fraternity was being disseminated in the Americas. Referring to a medieval French epic poem, the Pope added, “A scene from The Song of Roland comes to me as a symbol, when the Christians defeat the Muslims and put them all in line in front of the baptismal font, and one with a sword. And Muslims had to choose between baptism or the sword. That is what we Christians did. It was a mentality that today we cannot accept, nor understand, nor can it work anymore. Beware of the fundamentalist groups: everyone has his own.”

