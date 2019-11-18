Catholic World News

November 18, 2019

» Continue to this story on Zenit

CWN Editor's Note: Blessed Emilio Moscoso was martyred during the Revolution of 1895.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!