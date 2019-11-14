Catholic World News

‘For us, they are martyrs’: Armenian prelate mourns priest murdered in Syria

November 14, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis also prayed for Syria’s Christians following the killing of Father Hovsep Bedoyan and his father.

