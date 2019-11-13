Catholic World News

Bishop DiMarzio hit with abuse charge, denies allegation

November 13, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio of Brooklyn, who recently completed a Vatican-ordered investigation into the Diocese of Buffalo, has himself been hit with a sex-abuse complaint. The bishop denies the charge, which dates back to the 1970s.

