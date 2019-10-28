Catholic World News

The cry of the poor and the earth reaches us from the Amazon, Pope tells pilgrims

October 28, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: During his October 27 Angelus address (video), Pope Francis reflected on the just-concluded Amazon synod, as well as on the readings of the day.

