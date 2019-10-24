Catholic World News

Chinese authorities crack down on mainland house churches with Hong Kong ties

October 24, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “The crackdown is seen as an attempt by Beijing to tighten control over visiting Hongkongers in response to many Christians having taken to the streets of Hong Kong in support of the protesters,” according to the report.

