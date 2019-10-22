Catholic World News
Small island states: Vatican Secretary of State expresses concerns about development, climate change
October 22, 2019
Continue to this story on Holy See Mission
CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin made his remarks at a recent UN meeting.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
