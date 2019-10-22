Catholic World News

US bishops’ staff members analyze Supreme Court sexual orientation, gender identity cases

October 22, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: USCCB staff members warn that “individuals would likely ultimately be required—in school, in the workplace, in restrooms and locker rooms, in places of daily commerce—to treat others in conformity with their ‘gender identity’ and ignore real sexual difference. This would, in turn, limit individuals’ rights of free speech, thought, and privacy. Doctors, counselors, and even parents could also be forced to facilitate and affirm ‘gender transitions”’even when it goes against their best judgment.”

