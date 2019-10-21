Catholic World News

Worldwide Catholic population increases slightly; number of priests, religious, and seminarians declines

October 21, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Between the end of 2016 and the end of 2017, the percentage of Catholics among the world’s population rose from 17.67% (1,299,059,000) to 17.73% (1,313,278,000), according to an October 19 Vatican press release. The number of priests fell by 387 to 414,582; the number of women religious plunged by 10,535 to 648,910. The number of major seminarians fell by 832 to 115,328. (The number of major seminarians worldwide rose from 63,882 in 1978, to 110,553 in 2000, and peaked at 120,616 in 2011.)

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!