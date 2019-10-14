Catholic World News

Pope appeals for dialogue for Syria following Turkish invasion

October 14, 2019

» Continue to this story on Zenit

CWN Editor's Note: “My thought goes once again to the Middle East, in particular, to the beloved and martyred Syria, from which tragic news arrives again on the fate of the populations of the northeast of the country, constrained to abandon their homes because of the military actions: among these populations, there are also many Christian families,” Pope Francis said following his October 13 Sunday Angelus address. “To all the actors involved and also to the international community, please, I renew the appeal to be sincerely committed, with honesty and transparency, to the path of dialogue to seek effective solutions.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!