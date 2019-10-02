Catholic World News

Judge rules in favor of Wisconsin Christian student in free speech case

October 02, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: In 2018, officials at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College told Polly Olsen, 29, that her practice of handing out Valentine’s Day cards with Bible verses “constituted ‘soliciting’ and was in violation of the college’s public assembly policy.”

