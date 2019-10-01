Catholic World News

Manila cardinal baptizes 450 street children

October 01, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: According to the report, Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle wished to dispel the false belief, prevalent among some of the poorest Filipinos, that the poor cannot receive the sacraments because they cannot afford them.

