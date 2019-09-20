Catholic World News
Pope donates funds from auctioned Lamborghini to rebuild Haitian seminary, school
September 20, 2019
» Continue to this story on Haiti Libre
CWN Editor's Note: A catastrophic earthquake devastated the Caribbean nation of 10.8 million (map) in 2010.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!