Catholic World News

Wyoming bishop a perfect test case for Pope’s vows of accountability

September 02, 2019

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: An investigation into charges of sexual abuse by Bishop Joseph Hart, the retired Bishop of Cheyenne, Wyoming, provides another test of the Vatican’s commitment to disciplining bishops, writes John Allen of Crux. The charges against Bishop Hart date back to 1989, and neither Church officials nor public prosecutors have yet taken definitive action.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!