Facebook posts contradict Seattle archdiocese claims on parishioner’s planned suicide

August 28, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Seattle archdiocese has said that a parish was unaware that a parishioner was involved in a same-sex marriage and was planning suicide, at a time when the parish arranged a blessing ceremony for him. The Facebook posts of the late Robert Fuller make it clear that he had informed a priest, who had “given his blessings” to his plan to end his own life.

