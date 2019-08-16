Catholic World News

Woman sues Houston archdiocese over ‘lay exorcism’

August 16, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: A Texas woman has filed suit against the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston, claiming that she suffered emotional damage as a result of a lay “exorcism” performed during a charismatic prayer service. Exorcisms are allowed only with the formal permission of the diocese. The parish where the incident occurred has suspended the activities of the charismatic prayer group.

