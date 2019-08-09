Catholic World News

Catholics pays tribute to India’s late foreign minister for her concern for Christians

August 09, 2019

» Continue to this story on UCANews

CWN Editor's Note: The late foreign minister, Sushma Swaraj, helped negotiate the release of Father Tom Uzhunnalil, an Indian priest who spent 17 months in captivity in Yemen.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!