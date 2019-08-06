Catholic World News

Apostleship of the Sea ‘hugely concerned’ as Iran seizes 3rd tanker

August 06, 2019

» Continue to this story on Apostleship of the Sea (UK)

CWN Editor's Note: The Apostleship of the Sea was founded in Glasgow in 1920 to minister to seafarers.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!