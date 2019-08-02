Catholic World News

China says majority of Xinjiang detainees released, but activists question claim

August 02, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Communist regime has detained an estimated 1 million Muslims in Xinjiang (map), an autonomous region in northwestern China.

