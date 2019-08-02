Catholic World News

Papal message to young Cuban Catholics: Be transformed into missionary disciples

August 02, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s Secretary of State, sent a Spanish-language message on behalf of Pope Francis to participants in Church’s 2nd National Youth Day there (JNJ Cuba Facebook page).

