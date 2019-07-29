Catholic World News

Oklahoma governor declares ‘Blessed Stanley Rother Day’

July 29, 2019

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: Blessed Stanley Rother, an Oklahoma priest born in 1935, was martyred in Guatemala in 1981. He was beatified in Oklahoma City in 2017.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!